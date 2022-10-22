Steve Bannon: one of Donald Trump’s top advisers sentenced to four months in prison when he was in the White House

Drafting

21 October 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Steve Bannon will be able to remain free while he appeals his conviction.

A federal judge sentenced this Friday to four months in prison Steve Bannon, who was Donald Trump’s electoral campaign manager in 2016 and, later, was one of his main advisers in the White House.

Last July, Bannon had been found guilty of two counts of contempt to Congress due to his refusal to collaborate with the parliamentary commission investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, refusing to deliver documents that were requested and avoiding appearing to testify.

The former Trump adviser will also be fined $6,500.

The Justice Department had requested a six-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine.

Bannon, 68, denies any wrongdoing.

respect to Congress

After announcing the sentence, Judge Carl Nichols said he does not believe Bannon has accepted responsibility for his actions.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The judge finds that Bannon has not accepted responsibility for his actions.

“Respect for our Congress is, of course, an important part of our constitutional system,” Nichols said, adding that the ruling also sends a message to the general public.

Last year, the committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol issued legally binding requests asking Bannon to turn over documents and testify about the events.

Bannon is believed to have been an unofficial adviser to Trump at the time that attack took place.

Since he refused to respond to these requests, the House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Bannon plans to appeal his conviction and the judge will allow him to remain free until the appeals are resolved.