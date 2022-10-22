News

Steve Bannon: one of Donald Trump’s top advisers sentenced to four months in prison when he was in the White House

Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Steve Bannon

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Steve Bannon will be able to remain free while he appeals his conviction.

A federal judge sentenced this Friday to four months in prison Steve Bannon, who was Donald Trump’s electoral campaign manager in 2016 and, later, was one of his main advisers in the White House.

Last July, Bannon had been found guilty of two counts of contempt to Congress due to his refusal to collaborate with the parliamentary commission investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, refusing to deliver documents that were requested and avoiding appearing to testify.

The former Trump adviser will also be fined $6,500.

The Justice Department had requested a six-month prison sentence and a $200,000 fine.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Exception regime in El Salvador: activists documented more than 4,000 human rights violations in six months

11 mins ago

Jackie and Onassis’s wedding: the prenuptial agreement and what the couple’s intimacy was like

55 mins ago

What does a head of lettuce have to do with Liz Truss’s resignation? | International

1 hour ago

My goal is to get to the United States, raise money and return to make a life in my country

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button