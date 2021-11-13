Steve Bannon was indicted for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, a former adviser and strategist to former US President Donald Trump and a well-known far-right activist, was indicted for contempt of Congress for his refusal to testify before the House Investigation Committee investigating the assault on the Capitol (the seat of Congress, in Washington DC) of last January 6. If convicted, he could face up to twelve months in prison.

Bannon’s testimony was requested by the commission – made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans – along with that of other people close to Trump, to assess whether Trump had somehow favored the group of his supporters, which attacked the country on January 6. Capitol building with the aim of stopping the certification vote of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections. Furthermore, Bannon had refused to provide some documents that the commission had requested of him.

Bannon is the first person to have been indicted by the commission of inquiry investigating the assault on the Capitol, and it is the first time since 1983 that anyone has been indicted for contempt of Congress: at the time it was Rita M. Lavelle, who he had worked in the administration headed by Ronald Reagan.

Bannon is 67 years old and had been Trump’s strategist during the 2016 election campaign. In 2017, after various disagreements with the president and some members of his administration, he was dismissed. In the final months of Trump’s presidency, however, he had reconnected with him, and according to the House Committee of Inquiry had supported him in his attempts to overturn the election result.

On his last day as President, Trump had also pardoned Bannon, who had been arrested a few months earlier on suspicion of appropriating donations collected for the construction of a wall on a stretch of the border between Mexico and the United States, at aim to stop migrants. Bannon had justified his refusal to testify by arguing that communications involving the president of the United States were protected by “executive privilege” (“executive privilege”), The presidential right not to reveal certain topics to Congress.

– Read also: What has Trump been doing since we lost sight of him