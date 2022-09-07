Steve Bannon would turn himself in Thursday on wall-related charges

Who is Steve Bannon and why is he key to Trump? 2:52

(CNN) — Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday to face New York state charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern border of the United States, people familiar with the matter say.

The state charges, which have been returned in an indictment, are based on the same conduct federal prosecutors charged Bannon with in 2020. Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon on federal fraud charges related to the alleged scheme when He was about to leave office. Presidential pardons do not apply to state investigations.

The Washington Post was the first to report on Bannon’s plans.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office opened an investigation into Bannon and the collective fundraising effort called “We Build The Wall” after the pardon.

In recent months, several people close to Bannon have been brought before a state grand jury, CNN previously reported.

Bannon released a statement Tuesday night, in part calling the indictment “false charges” and “nothing more than partisan political weaponry of the criminal justice system.”

“I am proud to be a leading voice in protecting our borders and building a wall to keep our country safe from drugs and violent criminals,” he said in the statement, adding: “They are after all of us, not just Trump himself and myself. I’m never going to stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t started fighting yet. They’ll have to kill me first.”

His attorney declined to comment to CNN.

As CNN previously reported, federal prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York had indicted Bannon and three other individuals, alleging they had defrauded donors in the border wall effort, which raised more than $1,000. 25 million.

Bannon was accused of siphoning off more than $1 million to pay an alleged accomplice and cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses. Prosecutors alleged that the donors, including some in New York, were falsely told that all the money they contributed would go toward construction.

Manhattan prosecutors subpoenaed bank records and quietly worked on the investigation over the past year as they probed Trump and his real estate deal, sources familiar with the matter previously told CNN. But the district attorney’s office deferred a decision to charge Bannon until federal prosecutors concluded their case against his three co-defendants, who were not pardoned.

In April, two of the alleged co-conspirators in the border wall effort, Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Kolfage also pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax return and one count of wire fraud in connection with filing a false tax return.

Timothy Shea, a fourth man charged in the fundraising effort, was indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy for the alleged scheme, but a judge in June declared a mistrial after being told by the jury multiple times that he was deadlocked.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Paula Reid contributed to this report.