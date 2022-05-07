Steve Burton announces his separation from his pregnant wife: “That child is not mine”

ANDhe actor Steve Burton announced that he is separated from his wife Sheree Burton after 23 years of marriage and said that the baby she is expecting is not hers.

The ex-star of General Hospital turned to her social networks to break the news:

“I wanted to clarify something,” he wrote followed by: “Sheree and I are separated”

“Recently she announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine.. We are still raising our three beautiful children. We appreciate privacy at this time. Lots of love, Steve. “, reads the end of the message that the 51-year-old actor put in his Instagram stories.

It is unknown how long the two have been separated..

Steve and Sheree married in 1999 after meeting on the set of General Hospital recordings. Fruit of their love were born their three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

So far, the 47-year-old fitness professional has not commented on the matter. Y his Instagram account was deleted.

Recently, Sheree had announced her pregnancy with a photo where he is seen in profile holding his belly.

This controversial announcement about their separation comes almost six months after Steve was fired from General Hospital for failing to comply with the mandate of the program for the coronavirus vaccine.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about my General Hospital. I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he said in the clip. “Unfortunately, General Hospital fired me because of the vaccination mandate. I applied for my medical and religious exemptions, and both were denied, which, you know, hurts.”

“But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital.” I love there.”

“Maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted, I can go back and end my career as Jason Morgan. That will be an honor,” he concluded, referring to the character he has brought to life since 1991.

Burton filmed his last episode of the show last October.

Last August, Steve had tested positive for COVID-19 after he said he was exposed to the virus “at work”, although he did not specify if he was referring to the General Hospital set.