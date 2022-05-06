Steve Burton separates from his wife because the child he is expecting is not his

The separation of actor Steve Burton It could well have served as inspiration for one of the plots of the series ‘General Hospital’ in which he worked until last year.

As his Instagram followers know, where he often shares moments of his family life, the star of the small screen He has been married to Sheree Burton for more than two decades, with whom he has three children between the ages of 18 and seven..

Nevertheless, Steve has now announced by surprise that his marriage has come to an end adding that his wife is expecting a baby that is not his.

“I wanted to clarify something. Sheree and I are separated.“He wrote in a statement released on Instagram. “She recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still raising our three beautiful children together. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time.”

Sheree, who married the actor in 1999, recently announced that she was pregnant again on her own Instagram account, sharing a photo of herself proudly displaying her baby bump along with the caption, “Life sure is full of surprises! ”.

Last November Steve grabbed endless headlines when it emerged that he had been fired from the American soap opera ‘General Hospital’ for his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

