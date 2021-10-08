News

Steve Carell protagonist of The Patient

Steve Carell protagonist of The Patient, the new series from the creators of The Americans (On Friday 8 October 2021) The actor Steve Carell will have the part of a psychotherapist in the series The Patient, designed by creators by The Americans. Steve Carell it will be there hero by The Patient, one series composed of ten episodes conceived by the authors of The Americans which will be produced for FX. The actor will also be involved as executive producer of the psychological thriller that will see him playing the part of a psychiatrist. The Patient will be written by Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields and will tell the story of a psychotherapist (Steve Carell) who finds himself a prisoner of a serial killer who has an unexpected request: to curb his impulses.

Steve Carell protagonist of The Patient, the new series from the creators of The Americans

Actor Steve Carell will play the part of a psychotherapist in The Patient series, created by the creators of The Americans. Steve Carell will star in The Patient, a series consisting of ten and …

