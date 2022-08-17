Steve Carell turns 60: Get to know his best productions

Steve Carell He is known for his portrayal of Michael Scott on the series ‘The Office’and although many associate him directly with the comedy genre, the actor has shown that his talent goes further.

Carell was born on August 16, 1962 in Concord, Massachusetts (United States). Since childhood, he had a passion for history and theater.

Although the actor assured that he did not think about doing comedy, life was in charge of taking him down that path.

But, what are the best productions in which he participated? Next, we show them to you:

‘The Office’ (2005)

Carell signed with NBC in 2005 to star in the adaptation of a British series that had only two seasons. However, the success of the remake and the changes made to Michael Scott’s character saw the series run for nine seasons. ‘The Office’ follows the daily life of some office workers. Its plot is fun and the documentary resources gave the series a fresh air.

‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (2006)

This film tells the story of a broken family, where little Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin) wants to compete in a beauty pageant. Although she has a touch of comedy, Steve Carell plays Uncle Frank, a homosexual man who attempted suicide due to his partner’s abandonment, leading him to live in the same house and spend more time with the rest of his family.

‘Virgin at 40’ (2005)

Steve Carell stars in the film about a 40-year-old bachelor who has not had sex, after several failed attempts. When his secret comes out in front of his work friends, they try to give him advice and help him interact with the female sex.

‘Foxcatcher’ (2014)

This biographical drama tells the story of the Schultz brothers, wrestling champions who have been rivals all their lives. Carell plays John du Pont, a wealthy heir who creates a training camp for the 1988 Olympics. This role earned Carell his first and only nomination for Oscar.

‘Beautiful Boy, You’ll Always Be My Son’ (2018)

This is one of the most dramatic films in the career of Steve Carell. The film tells the story of a family that struggles to get ahead and overcome their son Nic’s addictions to methamphetamine. (Timothee Chalamet)Carell plays a father who suffers as his son tries to get out of his addictions.