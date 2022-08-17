Steve Carter: missing child who solved his own case 31 years later – USA – International

Steve Carter is an American who led a daily life with his family and his job as a salesman of software. However, he read a news about a woman who had been missing for several years, so he decided to find out more about her past.

he had been adopted when he was three and a half years old in an orphanage in the city of Hawaii, Honolulu, the same place where he lived his childhood until he moved to Philadelphia.

The man spoke to the ‘CNN’ media, where he explained how he had made the decision to find out about his childhood: “CNN covered White’s story. She popped up on my iPad and from there directed me to the hub site.”

Carlina White was just 19 days old when she was abducted from Harlem Hospital in 1987. Twenty-three years later, she found her birth mother, who had never stopped searching for her missing daughter. pic.twitter.com/9bHlzihXhw — Isaa 🐨 (@Isajedora) February 12, 2020

The news that the seller had found covered the life of Carlina White, a woman who lived in Atlanta, United States. She found a photograph from when she was a baby on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In this way, she discovered that was kidnapped at three weeks old in 1987 by a woman posing as a nurse at a Harlem hospital. At 23 years old, she had a reunion with her biological mother.

Steve’s true past

Steve chose, after seeing the news, to follow in the same footsteps as White and entered the virtual platform of the lost children. Among the minors, one appeared that was very similar to him, as he looked almost identical to how he was in 2001.

The American had instantly recognized himself with the image and contacted the Police of his city of birth, to whom he gave his personal data so that they could give him answers about the case, but decided to continue investigating on his own.

Steve’s father had been looking for him for 30 years, after he was kidnapped by his birth mother as a baby. DNA confirmed that Steve Carter was the boy in the photo. pic.twitter.com/IeEVyPkpLE — Isaa 🐨 (@Isajedora) September 30, 2020

In February 2011, Carter had undergone a DNA analysis, with the aim of obtaining more information about his genes. After eight months of waiting, the results explained various details of her story such as the name he received from his parents when he was born: Marx Panama Moriarty Barnes.

your birth family

His biological father, Mark Barnes, was the one who had reported it as missing to the authorities more than 30 years ago when his mother, Charlotte Moriarty, supposedly took him for a walk to buy some things and never returned home with the minor.

The location of the man’s mother is currently unknown. On the contrary, his father would live in California with two more daughters, but there is no certainty about it.

Steve assumed that his mother had been posing as a woman named Jane Amea and She left him at the orphanage under the name of Tenzin Amea.

In 1980, his adoptive father was on the island of Hawaii as an officer in the US Army. At that same time, he along with his wife, Pat, had planned to adopt a child during his stay there. That was how they found the minor, at that time, three and a half years old.

Steve Carter found a family when he was three years old.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he was raised by adoptive parents in a home located in southern New Jersey. under the name of William Steven Tenzin Carter.

Since his parents did not truly know his date of birth, they chose September 23 as the celebration of the day Steve came into their lives, calling it ‘Children’s Day’. Since 1980 they have celebrated this day as a very important day among family members.

In January 2022, Carter tried to contact his family. “They knew that they had located me, although they were very surprised. You see a lot of these reunion stories and the next day they’re reunited with their parents.” commented to the medium ‘CNN’.

Steve hasn’t located his mom; he shares a desire to meet his relatives and find out every detail of what has happened since his biological father reported him missing.

A couple adopted Steve when he was in an orphanage.

At the moment, it is not known what has happened to Steve Carter and his family, since the process of knowing his story has been slow, but he has been supported by his wife and adoptive parents.

According to figures from the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, there are 429,393 children under the age of 18 who were reported missing in 2019 alone.

One of the most frequent reasons is that many of these children escaped from their homes and returned shortly after, although many have not been traced due to the long time they have been searching for them.

