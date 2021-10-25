Steve Hanke explains how Bitcoin adoption is a danger to El Salvador’s economy – iGizmo.it

El Salvador became the first country to accept cryptocurrency (in this case bitcoin) as legal tender last month. For others to follow, in case there is a second (dubious hypothesis) they should reconsider this idea, as it could prove economically dangerous for developing countries.

The need for cryptocurrencies is not fully understood. So many economists do not understand what they can serve and what they solve. Due to their volatility, they are not designed to perform any of the traditional functions of money, such as a unit of account or store of value. Unsurprisingly, cryptocurrencies lack the backing of reserves or the trustworthiness of established institutions such as banks or governments.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the result of mistrust in central banks. Many central banks, particularly those in developing countries, have a history of devaluing their currencies. But adopting bitcoin as legal tender makes little sense for El Salvador.

But it is so?

Steve Hanke, a prominent American economist, has criticized El Salvador’s bitcoin scheme since its inception. Hanke doesn’t believe El Salvador’s adoption of legal tender bitcoin is a good idea. He says it would be a disaster for the economy of the Latin American country.

How El Salvador’s economy is damaged by the Bitcoin experiment

El Salvador’s law introducing bitcoins was implemented in September. The nation’s acceptance of bitcoin has been praised by its biggest supporters, who say it will bring new economic and financial freedom to Salvadorans. After the nationwide launch, President Nayib Bukele bought 700 BTC.

Bukele is not the only one to praise him. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University and former economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan, tweeted on Oct.11 that Salvadorans face technological problems and large financial losses every day. The truth is that the state-run Chivo wallet, which was unveiled at the start of the program, is not functional, frustrating even dedicated users of the technology.

Additionally, the economist indicated that El Salvador’s creditworthiness was also impacted by the El Salvador bond swing over the past month.

But El Salvador / Bitcoin will not give in to criticism

Dr. Steve Hanke is known as a critic of bitcoin. The professor warned in June that the bitcoin experiment could “completely collapse the economy of El Salvador”. Later, in September, he said El Salvador’s bonds were trading in “troubled ground” and added that President Nayib Bakele’s bitcoin embrace had been a “failed experiment.”

Hanke previously described bitcoin as a speculative investment with no fundamental value. Hanke went on to argue that bitcoin is volatile and vulnerable to fraud.

On Sunday, the 78-year-old tweeted that Bitcoin was a speculative investment. Its prices are always an exciting roller coaster ride, enjoy the ride and fasten your seat belt.

Steve Hanke hasn’t hesitated in his criticisms, but neither El Salvador nor the cryptocurrency’s flagship bitcoin are withering under the reproach. In fact, bitcoin also thrives in the face of adversity as was recently demonstrated in the case of China.

BTC prices hit a five-month high of $ 57,000 today before dropping to $ 56,295.17 at the time of publication.