Steve Hogarth, Robert Fripp & More Step Up For New Album Echoes – Trevor Horn’s Ancient & Modern

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp are among some of the artists set to appear on Trevor Horn’s latest album. Echoes: ancient and modernwhich will be released via Deutsche Grammophon Records on December 1st.

Seal, Andrea Corr, Tori Amos, Iggy Pop, Marc Almond and Rick Astley also appear on a series of iconic songs from 1982 to 2012.

Hogarth appears on a cover of Drivemade famous by American rockers The Cars in 1984, while Robert Fripp joins his wife Toyah for a fascinating analysis of Frankie’s debut hit Goes To Hollywood. Chill out.

Other notable covers include Rick Astley on Yes’s 1983 US No. 1. Owner of a lonely heart, Tori Amos on Kendrick Lamar PoolStamp covering Joe Jackson’s. Coming outMarc Almond’s version of Pat Benatar’s Love is a battlefield and Andrea Corr’s sensual renewal of Billy Idol white wedding, as Horn himself tackles Roxy Music’s 1982 hit Avalon.

“Finding the right singers was as important as finding the songs, probably more so,” Horn says. “It’s my album, as a kind of author. I’m the artist who commissions other artists instead of them hiring me.

“The sheer joy of Toyah, which also means her husband Robert Fripp and his fantastic guitar, seemed as wonderfully distant as possible from Frankie Goes to Hollywood.”

Horn himself plays keyboards, bass and/or guitar and sings backing vocals, while former 10cc man Lol Creme also takes part.

Echoes: ancient and modern will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally on December 1, accompanied by a booklet that includes the producer’s interview with Horn’s former ZTT collaborator Paul Morley. There will be a limited edition charred white label version and a clear vinyl version. You can check out the artwork and track listing below.

(Image credit: Deutsche Grammaphon)

Trevor Horn: Echoes: ancient and modern

1. Tori Amos – Pool (Drank) (Kendrick Lamar)

2. Rick Astley – Owner of a lonely heart (Yes)

3. Lady Blackbird – Slave to Rhythm (Grace Jones)

4. Toyah and Robert Fripp – Relax (Frankie Goes to Hollywood)

5. Seal – Coming Out (Joe Jackson)

6. Marc Almond – Love is a battlefield (Pat Benatar)

7. Steve Hogarth – Driving (Cars)

8. Andrea Corr and Jack Lukeman – White Wedding (Billy Idol)

9. Iggy Pop – Personal Jesus (Depeche Mode)

10. Jack Lukeman – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)

11. Trevor Horn – Avalon (Music by Roxy)