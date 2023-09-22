Steve Hogarth, Robert Fripp & More Step Up For New Album Echoes – Trevor Horn’s Ancient & Modern

by

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp are among some of the artists set to appear on Trevor Horn’s latest album. Echoes: ancient and modernwhich will be released via Deutsche Grammophon Records on December 1st.

Seal, Andrea Corr, Tori Amos, Iggy Pop, Marc Almond and Rick Astley also appear on a series of iconic songs from 1982 to 2012.

Source link

Leave a Comment