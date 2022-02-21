Steve Jobs check worth more than $3,000 up for auction

A new opportunity for fans of the founder of Apple!

Rarity is one of the most appreciated incentives in an auction, especially if what is disputed is an unpublished check on behalf of an electronic company, signed by Steve Jobs and his partner Steve Wozniak.

Preceded by a success that is now customary in the sale of its objects, such as business cards, used shoes or manuals of the first computers; RR Auction, the Boston-based auction house, announces for next March The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari and Apple, one of his biggest themed sales to date.

Up for auction a check signed by the founders of Apple

Even though the Wells Fargo Bank check payable to Kierulf Electronic is the star of the eventSteve Jobs souvenir hunters they will be able to bid for others no less interestingsuch as a job application letter, a sweet note about a child’s future, or the handwritten introduction to the high school yearbook with an invitation not to forget it.

The auctioneer conceived the setup as a historical journey through the world of computers, through unpublished documents and personal belongings that narrate the role of Steve Jobs and Apple in the development and diversification of Apple’s products.

Along with history, buyers will be able to bid on prototypes of innovative technologies for their time such as Engelbart’s mice, prototype Pong consoles and even a Bob Marley Special Edition iPod sealed in its box.

RR Auction recreated the life of Jobs with an iconographic vision that runs through his life, which includes a large-format reproduction of an inspiring handwritten poetic message from a high school yearbook. More than one collector could take home a number one issue of Macworld magazine signed by Jobs and, why not, a job letter in his own handwriting for a position at Apple, estimated at $340,000.

only this time The buyerplus Steve Jobs’ handwritten note paper and certificate of authenticity; you will get an NFT from the Ethereum blockchain.

The great auction scheduled by RR Auction for the month of March reiterates the special attraction exerted by the objects created during the first stage of Steve Jobs as co-founder and CEO of Apple.

