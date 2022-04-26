Steve Jobs chose the name of Apple to “hack” the phone book and appear before Atari

Apple has become the most valuable and recognized technology company in the world. Founded on April 1, 1976, the choice of the name of Apple has a curious origin explained by Steve Jobs in a very old video. Of course, there is no epic story or grandiose motive behind the name, but it is interesting to know the reasons.

Hacking the phone book to get out before Atari

In this videorecorded more than forty years ago, we see a very young Steve Jobs giving an interview. Asked about the name of Apple, he answers as follows:

Everybody picked names like Matrix Electronics and all kinds of names. And we just decided to call it Apple Computer because someone suggested it at 5pm that day. Partly because I really like apples and partly because it was before Atari in the phone book and I used to work at Atari.

The recording is not easy to decipher due to old format. The image and sound are briefly interrupted, but the reconstruction is consistent with the actual episode. Steve Jobs fit the name of Apple thanks to the fact that in the telephone book it would come out before Atari. A company where he worked years before.



Evolution of the Apple logo throughout its history.

This could be considered a type of primitive SEO tactic. At that time, many clients located businesses based on this directory, which was classified in alphabetical order within its sector. So one would start looking for computer or software companies starting with the letters A through Z. The logical thing is that all eyes fall on a company called Apple or Atari, rather than on, say, VoodooPC or Zeos, which also they are at the end.

At the beginning of the Internet era, the physical directory model was transferred to the web. Here the websites were organized by categories and, also, alphabetically. However, the Google model prevailed at the beginning of the century, offering website owners the possibility of optimizing their content for search following certain practices. It is what has long been known as search engine oriented or SEO, the optimization of results in Google.

Steve Jobs and apples throughout his life





Steve Jobs liked apples. In fact, this fruit played two pivotal roles throughout his pre-Apple life. The first episode involves Robert Friedland, a friend of Steve Jobs who founded a hippie commune in the ’70s called All One Farm. His uncle put him in charge of an apple plantation, where he created a sanctuary for meditation and spirituality.

In the commune they pruned trees, picked apples, collected firewood and made cider. Jobs spent several seasons there, participating in the collection of fruits and helping Friedland to build the commune, including the electrical installation of the barn. Ultimately, the idealists abandoned the farm when they realized that Friedland had turned it into a business rather than a place of spiritual retreat.

For Jobs, the Apple name had a practical utility and an emotional aspect rooted in his personality.

In his youth, Jobs also became obsessed with his diet. To the point that he frequently went on strict diets of a single food for weeks. On one occasion he ate so many carrots for several weeks that his skin turned orange, according to his biography of Walter Isaacson.

And, of course, also followed a apple-only diet. It was around this time of his apple obsession that he founded the company named after the fruit and an Apple logo that has evolved throughout its history. A practical reason and another that we could consider sentimental made Steve Jobs opt for the name of Apple.