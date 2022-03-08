Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs with DNA modeling agency

ads

Eve Jobs is officially a professional model.

Steve Jobs’ 23-year-old daughter announced on Instagram Monday that she has signed with the modeling agency DNA Model Management.

You’re in good company, as DNA also represents stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and Linda Evangelista, as well as superstar Meadow Walker, whose father is the late Paul Walker.

Jobs is already a working model, having kicked off her career in a 2020 Glossier Christmas campaign alongside “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Naomi Smalls.

In 2021, she made her runway debut at the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week, fittingly wearing a green turtleneck top and carrying the brand’s “Origami” bag, the shape of which was inspired on the iPhone Photos app icon.

On Monday, Jobs sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris.

In addition to her burgeoning modeling career, Jobs is also an accomplished equestrian, graduating from Stanford University, the same school where her late father and mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, met.

She’s also dating Kardashian-Jenner’s best friend, Harry Hudson, and even made a cameo appearance in the singer-songwriter’s “Take My Time” music video.

