Steve Jobs had despised the film with Robert Downey Jr.

It seems just that Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, wasn’t exactly a big fan of the cinecomic Marvel, or at least, it wasn’t Iron Man 2, film directed by Jon Favreau and released in theaters in 2010, starring obviously Robert Downey Jr..

To reveal this detail was the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, who had told the anecdote in his autobiographical book published in the States in 2019: “When Iron Man 2 was out, Steve [Jobs] took his son to see him and called me the next day. “I took Reed to see Iron Man 2 the other night,” he told me. “It sucks”. I replied, “Well, thanks. It has already earned $ 75 million at the box office. He’s going to do some big numbers this weekend. I don’t take your criticism lightly, Steve, but the film is a success, and you are not the audience ”. I knew Iron Man 2 wasn’t considered an Oscar movie, but I couldn’t let him believe he was right all the time. “

Iron Man 2, we remember, it had been quite appreciated by the American critics (still today it has an average of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes), while it had grossed over 623 million dollars worldwide and he had passed the first without difficulty Iron Man of 2008.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Iron Man 2 is the third film of the MCU. It was to sign the script Justin Theroux, while in the cast we found, in addition to the protagonist Robert Downey Jr., also Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Mickey Rourke, Sam Rockwell And Samuel L. Jackson.

Here the official synopsis:

Now that the whole world knows the true identity of Iron Man, millionaire inventor Tony Stark must face pressure to cooperate from the military and forge new alliances to face a powerful enemy.

