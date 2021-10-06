Steve Jobs, Kate Winslet and that part obtained thanks … to her makeup artist!

Word of mouth always counts a lot, even in a world like that of Hollywood, even when you are a highly appreciated and award-winning actress: it happens, for example, that a certain Kate Winslet finds out by pure chance that a film about Steve Jobs of which she had not even been informed by the experts.

When Danny Boyle kicked off work on Steve Jobs, his 2015 film about the life of the iconic Apple founder, he still hadn’t made any names for the role of Johanna Hoffman, with the actress of Titanic and Revolutionary Road who at that time was instead busy on the set of The Devil is Back.

However, the days spent shooting Jocelyn Moorhouse’s film were fundamental for Winslet to get the part of the executive who took part in the presentation of the Macintosh 128K: during a make-up session, in fact, the unsuspecting Kate learned by her makeup artist that Boyle was about to start production on the film with Michael Fassbender (Winslet’s makeup artist had been hired by the Trainspotting director a few days earlier).

Loading... Advertisements

Winslet read the script, then decided to send a photo of herself with a black wig to the production: from then on, a meeting with Danny Boyle was enough and the games were made. Did you like the proof of Kate Winslet as Johanna Hoffman? Let us know in the comments! Speaking of casting choices, in the meantime, according to Fassbender Christian Bale would have been a perfect Steve Jobs.