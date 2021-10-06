News

Steve Jobs, Kate Winslet and that part obtained thanks … to her makeup artist!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Word of mouth always counts a lot, even in a world like that of Hollywood, even when you are a highly appreciated and award-winning actress: it happens, for example, that a certain Kate Winslet finds out by pure chance that a film about Steve Jobs of which she had not even been informed by the experts.

When Danny Boyle kicked off work on Steve Jobs, his 2015 film about the life of the iconic Apple founder, he still hadn’t made any names for the role of Johanna Hoffman, with the actress of Titanic and Revolutionary Road who at that time was instead busy on the set of The Devil is Back.

However, the days spent shooting Jocelyn Moorhouse’s film were fundamental for Winslet to get the part of the executive who took part in the presentation of the Macintosh 128K: during a make-up session, in fact, the unsuspecting Kate learned by her makeup artist that Boyle was about to start production on the film with Michael Fassbender (Winslet’s makeup artist had been hired by the Trainspotting director a few days earlier).

Loading...
Advertisements

Winslet read the script, then decided to send a photo of herself with a black wig to the production: from then on, a meeting with Danny Boyle was enough and the games were made. Did you like the proof of Kate Winslet as Johanna Hoffman? Let us know in the comments! Speaking of casting choices, in the meantime, according to Fassbender Christian Bale would have been a perfect Steve Jobs.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
928
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
826
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
823
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
819
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
819
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
797
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
745
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top