Steve Jobs: Michael Fassbender phoned Christian Bale after his refusal

Michael Fassbender phoned Christian Bale after his refusal to tell him he thought he would be perfect as Steve Jobs.

Michael Fassbender, the interpreter of the founder of Apple in Steve Jobs, stated in an interview that Christian Bale, who came out of the project in November 2014, would have been perfect to play Steve Jobs: “I thought it then and I still think it now, I called him and told him. “

Steve Jobs: Michael Fassbender on set as Steve Jobs

After Bale left, Universal hired Fassbender to play the celebrated Apple co-founder. Fassbender himself, interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter, recently talked about Bale and the role: “I thought to myself ‘Christian Bale is perfect, why won’t he?’ I actually called him to tell him. ”

The actor also said he didn’t see a problem in not being much like Jobs: “I think the audience accepts what is presented to them. At the beginning of the film you can clearly see that I don’t look much like him, and so you say: ‘ok, he doesn’t look like him at all, we can keep watching the film’. Biopics can be very imitative, and this sometimes limits the story. ”

Steve Jobs: A close-up of Michael Fassbender with glasses

Bale reportedly left the film after deciding he was not suitable for the part despite “a lot of doubts and mixed feelings”. Leonardo DiCaprio was also initially interested in playing Steve Jobs, but later turned down to shoot The Revenant.


