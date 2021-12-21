Steve Jobs – The village idiot

Only those who are crazy enough to think about changing the world actually change it.

This phrase was extrapolated from the popular advertisement of a well-known brand that was able to change the human approach to technology, founded by one of the most visionary men who ever lived. Who? It can only be Steve Jobs. A true innovator. Reality today Apple – iPhone, iPod, iPad – has become necessary for a global communication based mainly on the use of technological means, which connect individuals from all over the planet. Yet, even if it is hard to believe, Steve has not always been lucky in life, indeed he had a difficult childhood.

He was born on February 24, 1955 in San Francisco, but his parents immediately give him in adoption to a Californian family, Paul and Clara Jobs, a mechanic and an accountant. He is a difficult child, does not like to study and has some problems with writing. He is branded a “rebellious boy” always ready to challenge the teachers. He manages to graduate in 1972 and doesn’t even have time to start college that drops out: Steve can’t follow the rules. He is thought to have suffered from a form of dyslexia and Asperger’s syndrome.

It is true that the boy does not appear gifted and that he is not a model of perfection, yet a couple of years later, in 1974, he was hired in a video game company, Atari. Only after twenty-four months he founded Apple Computer together with a friend of his, Steve Wozniak. The two put together their little money from a sale, Jobs in his Volkswagen van and a partner in a calculator, and thus develop their first computer, Apple 1. Their first laboratory is the garage of Jobs’s parents. In 1980 begins the climb to success: Apple is listed on the stock exchange reaching a value of 1.79 billion dollars. From that moment the technology of the “Apple” reaches everywhere in the world.

Steve becomes one of the most powerful men in the world and in 2005, atStanford University, gives a speech to students that will go down in history.

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t get caught up in dogmas, which will lead you to live according to other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other people’s opinions silence your inner voice. Have the courage to follow your heart and your intuition: they will guide you in some way in knowing what you really want to become.

In 2011, at the age of fifty-six, he died after having fought a long battle against a tumor. Once again we have seen how the “village idiot” has become the “genius of the world”.