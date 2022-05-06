Steve Kerr revealed how Warriors will play after Grizzlies fractured a player in Playoffs

Stephen Curry and company will no longer be able to count on Gary Payton II due to a fracture in the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals. Now, how will Golden State Warriors play vs. Memphis Grizzlies? Steve Kerr responds.

There are unhealed wounds. That is more than clear. The series between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies has the highest stress levels in the NBA Playoffs 2022 after the same number of players have been sent off in the first two games.

Draymond Green tried to impose authority with a hard foul on Brandon Clarke, but referees deemed it flagrant 2 and ejected him in the Warriors’ 117-116 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Playoffs semifinals. That’s where it all started!

The Memphis Grizzlies imposed aggressive physical contact from minute 1 in Game 2 and one of the first actions ended with Dillon Brooks ejected for an airborne hit on Gary Payton II. Steve Kerr immediately exploded and after learning that Stephen Curry’s partner fractured the left elbow sent a strong message.

Steve Kerr cared little to nothing Dillon Brooks received a one-game penalty for the foul that injured Gary Payton II, but he did make it clear how the Golden State Warriors will play Game 3 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET) after Ja Morant and company fractured a player.

Kerr revealed how Warriors will play after Grizzlies fractured a player in Playoffs

“We will play hard. We will fight for every lost ball, we will fight for every rebound. We’ll contest every possession and we don’t risk a guy’s career if he’s leading the play in transition. That is our mantra.” Steve Kerr said in a press conference prior to Game 3 Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies of NBA Playoffs 2022.