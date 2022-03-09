Steve Kerr revealed who should be the 2022 NBA MVP

Then the loss of Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Steve Kerr revealed who the 2022 NBA MVP should be. He didn’t pick Stephen Curry!

The season NBA 2021-22 enter the final stretch to have the last games that take you to the glory with the MVP award or that leave you very close to being distinguished as the Most Valuable Player. The candidates have changed and Steve Kerr was encouraged to reveal his chosen one. did not choose Stephen Curry!

Curry entered the 2021-22 season in MVP mode, hitting 3-pointers all over the place. Stephen even managed to beat Ray Allen’s record and became the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. However…

Golden State Warriors has not had Draymond Green since January 9 and with the arrival of Klay Thompson to the team, Stephen Curry began to be more of an assist than a shooter. ‘The chef’ He did not have a good level at the beginning of 2022 and was relegated in the race to win the MVP award.

When the premise that the big men were dying in the NBA seemed to be established on the courts, Nikola Jockic and a huge level that has him with an average per game of 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists, make him close to winning the second straight MVP award according to Golden State Warriors coach, Steve Kerr.

He didn’t pick Curry: Steve Kerr revealed that Nikola Jokic should be the 2022 NBA MVP

As reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Steve Kerr revealed that Nikola Jokic should be the 2022 NBA MVP because “He makes all his teammates better, he makes defense very difficult and he’s playing at a very easy pace.”.