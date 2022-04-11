Steve Kerr’s words that question Stephen Curry for the Warriors’ debut in the Playoffs

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a few words that cast doubt on whether Stephen Curry will play the first game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Colorín colorado the regular season of the NBA 2021-22 he has finished. Golden State Warriors qualified for the Playoffs after two seasons without being able to do so, but not all that glitters is gold, because Stephen Curry is a doubt for the first postseason game according to Steve Kerr.

Curry suffered a severe left ankle sprain on March 16, 2022 and missed 12 games down the stretch of the season. In the last three seasons, Stephen only got to play 11 minutes with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Concern for the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

Optimism reigned inside the Golden State Warriors because Stephen Curry himself believed he would be ready for Game 1 of the first round of Playoffsbut Steve Kerr He was in charge of affirming a few words that brought a thousand and one doubts for the Dubs.

The Playoffs start on Saturday, April 16 and, although Stephen Curry He already trains with exercises on the court, the Warriors coach was clear in stating that the presence of ‘Chef’ in Game 1 of the Playoffs is a decision that day by day can change. For now there is a 50 percent chance…

Kerr’s words that question Curry for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

“There’s a chance he’s ready for Game 1, there is a possibility that it may not be”, Steve Kerr said about Stephen Curry in a press conference before the last game of the 2021-22 NBA season. will it reach the ‘Chef’ to be in the postseason debut?