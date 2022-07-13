Steve Martin Appalled By Sole Selena Gomez Emmy Snub Murders

Only murders in the building Actor Steve Martin has expressed his disappointment at his co-star Selena Gomez’s Emmy snub. Martin, Gomez and Martin Short lead the Hulu mystery comedy series as an unlikely group of friends and true crime aficionados who come together to create a podcast investigating a suspicious death at their Upper West Side apartment building. In Only murders in the building season 2, which began airing on June 28, the trio investigates the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the Arconia board chairman who was found dead in Mabel’s (Gomez) apartment . On Monday, Hulu renewed Only murders in the building for season 3.

In addition to being the most-watched comedy series on Hulu, Only murders in the building also received wide admiration from fans and critics. Things like the central trio’s charming chemistry and hilarious, witty approach to true crime are beloved by audiences, and it’s for these reasons that Only murders in the building garnered 17 nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, including in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Martin and Short both got nods for their performances, while Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch were nominated for their guest roles. Surprisingly, Gomez was the only one of the three leads not to make the nominations list, sparking outrage and criticism from fans.

Now, Martin also reacted to the Academy snubbing Gomez ahead of the 2022 Emmys in an interview with Variety. The actor, while thrilled that his show is getting a lot of nods, expresses his disappointment that Gomez isn’t being recognized for this year’s awards. Martin explains:

Yes, we are very happy to have received many nominations. We’re a bit appalled that Selena [Gomez] wasn’t nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. It balances us out in a way. In fact, in some ways you can tell we were nominated because of its balance on the show. But we’re glad she’s named the show’s executive producer. She is a big asset to us.

Although Gomez’s co-stars and fans have both expressed disapproval of her Emmy snub, the Only murders the actress herself has not yet reacted to the situation. In fact, there’s a good chance that Gomez will focus on the upcoming Season 3 instead. At the same time, it’s heartwarming to see that she Only murders in the building the co-star recognizes his hard work and stunning performance, and that he even awards her own nomination. Martin has Gomez’s back, and it’s very nice to see.

These comments from Martin are testament to Gomez’s great skill as an entertainer, and they prove that she deserved the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series that many had predicted for her. What’s also adorable is that with Martin supporting Gomez, it seems like the on-screen camaraderie between the leading trio of Only murders in the building also exists off-screen. This is very beneficial as their friendship will play into their performances, which has become increasingly evident in Season 2. As for Gomez, it is indeed disheartening that she was overlooked by the Emmys despite her outstanding work. However, since his quick wit and comedic timing only improved in Only murders in the building season 2, great things await him in the future. Plus, with the backlash against Gomez’s snub, Emmy voters must have taken notice, and they’ll likely try to rectify their mistakes next year.

Only murders in the building releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.

Source: Variety

