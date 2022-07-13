Steve Martin Reacts to Selena Gomez’s Emmy Snub: “We’re Appalled”

Defend a friend! Steve Martin did not appreciate that he and Martin runs received Emmy recognition for his acting in Only murders in the building while their partner Selena Gomez not.

“We are thrilled with the nominations, not just for us but for the show. We’re appalled that Selena wasn’t nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” said Martin, 76. The New York Times Tuesday, July 12.

While the 29-year-old Monte Carlo The actress hasn’t been recognized for her character work, Short, 72, was quick to point out that she is “nominated as an executive producer” for the Hulu series. As a musician, Gomez’s accolades include an American Music Award for Entertainer of the Year in 2016.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared emmy magazine in May 2022 that her septuagenarian costars had made her feel comfortable on the set of season 1 of Only murders, which premiered in August 2021. “I have to say I’m really lucky…it’s been wonderful. I feel like I’m part of the group, I don’t feel left out because I’m younger,” she told the outlet.

Martin joked that he had some reservations about working with the Disney Channel alum. “Selena was an unknown. And she’s from pop culture, we don’t know if she’s a diva, we don’t know if she’s crazy. We don’t know anything about her,” he joked for emmy magazine while promoting the show’s second season, which began airing in June.

In an August 2021 interview with Charmthe spring breakers The actress revealed that she “constantly” asks the two comedic legends questions on set. “My questions were always ‘What were you doing when you were my age?’ I asked them about love, I asked them about careers, I asked them about humor,” she told the outlet.

It turns out that the Three Amigos! the stars had their own questions for Gomez. “They were always asking questions about pop culture. I think that was the biggest fascination,” the ‘Wolves’ singer said. Charm. “If anything, it was like, ‘Why is this song popular?’ and ‘Are people still listening to this? Do they like it? I played them rap songs, I sang with them and I danced. It was so much fun, it shouldn’t even have been a job.

Although Martin and Short wish Gomez received an Emmy nomination, they don’t take their own critical acclaim too seriously. The comedians, who are nominated in the same category, joked about being in competition with each other during their interview with The New York Times.

“I believe the comedian category should be split into two, for Overly Broad and Way Too Subtle. So regardless of the nominations, you have subcategories. Marty could win Overly Broad, and I could win Way Too Subtle,” the Saturday Night Live said alum.

“You might be in your own category, which is too pale to be truly light,” Short replied to his longtime friend. When asked if he had ever been in direct competition with Martin before, the Interior space the actor joked, “just emotionally”, while the Jerk star added, “every minute of every day”.

