Steve Martin Says He And Martin Short Received Emmy Nominations Thanks To Selena Gomez

Only murders in the building Season 2 is underway and viewers have been loving the cozy comedy. In fact, Hulu recently announced that the show has been picked up for season 3. But fans aren’t the only ones loving the series. Critics have also had positive things to say. Last week, the show garnered a whopping 17 Emmy nominations, including two for its lead actors, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena Gomez also earned a nomination for her work as an executive producer on the show.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Starring Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin | Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Many people feel that Selena Gomez was snubbed by the Television Academy

But even though Gomez earned a nomination, many feel the Wizards of Waverly Place the alum was rejected. They feel that she should have won an Emmy Award for her performance alongside her co-stars. Many people called the actress’s portrayal of Mabel Mora “the best of her career,” feeling that the singer deserved recognition along with Short and Martin.

Steve Martin feels the ‘Boyfriend’ singer is a big reason he and Martin Short received Emmy nominations

Gómez’s main scene partners in Only murders in the building they seem to agree with the consensus that she deserves recognition for her performance on the show. While speaking with Variety, Martin revealed that the owner of Rare Beauty really does complete the trio. In fact, he gave the “Birthday” singer partial credit for his own Emmy nomination.

“We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so important to the trio, to the show,” Martin shared of Gomez. “She balances us. In fact, in a way, you can tell we got nominated for her balance on the show. But we’re glad that she’s nominated to executive produce the show. She is a great asset to us.”

Gomez Opens Up About Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Castmates

It seems that the feast of love between Only murders in the building gypsum flows in both directions. While promoting the show, the selena + chef star has shared how much she loves working with Martin and Short. Gomez feels that she learned from them both personally and professionally and her comedic skills have been strengthened just by being in her presence. While she was talking to the winner, Gomez opened up about working with the dynamic duo.

“Even when we’re off camera, they keep me on my toes,” Gomez explained of Short and Martin. “They are so fast. He’s incredibly charming and he’s so witty and smart. His humor is very intelligent. It’s not necessarily rude. it’s fast. I think it’s very difficult, and I don’t want to say that they were constantly on. I think it’s just in their innate that they fully know how to bounce off each other very well.”

Clearly, there is no shortage of respect and appreciation among the main cast of Only murders in the building. Considering the show begins filming again in January 2023, there are plenty more hilarious moments in store for Gomez, Short, and Martin.

