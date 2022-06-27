Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short anticipate the second season

In the increasingly vast streaming planet, there are series that can go unnoticed despite being good stories and having important actors who measure up.

Maybe that’s the case Only Murders in the Building, the Star+ original comedy that this Tuesday (June 28) premieres the first two episodes of its second season. Its premiere, at the end of August 2021, was perhaps diluted among the many new titles that Disney’s adult platform chose to start its operations in Argentina and Latin America.

The truth is only murdererswhose first season has ten episodes, has an immediate hook: the -a priori- discordant leading trio that unites the septuagenarians comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, with millennial star and fellow singer Selena Gomez.



Two generations: the experience of Steve Martin and Martin Short, together with the youthful freshness of Selena Gomez.

They embody three strangers with dissimilar personalities who, in addition to being neighbors of the same building -the Acornia, a very exclusive apartment complex in New York-share an obsession with true crimes, and with podcasts that talk about those topics.

The first installment received excellent reviews and showed how after the death of one of the inhabitants of the Acornia, the three decide to investigate the case and tell the news through a podcast -titled like the series- that becomes very popular.

Signed, Steve Martin

Created by Steve Martin himself and John Hoffman (producer of Grace & Frankiefrom Netflix), and produced by Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is UsOMITB is a classic detective story with lots of humor and twists and turns around who committed the murder.



Detective story and a lot of humor, key ingredients of “Only Murders in the Building”.

Martin and Short play Charles and Oliver, an actor and theater director who missed the boat. friends in real lifeboth appeal to that stainless humorous imprint that they displayed in Saturday night Live and so many movies.

Gomez joins them naturally and does not hesitate to take the reins of the series with Mabel, a character she plays solidly. -reveals her maturity as an actress- and that in a certain way aggiorna history.

There is chemistry between the three

In dialogue by videoconference with Clarionthe trio talks about the strong chemistry that is seen on screen and that is undoubtedly one of the secrets of the success of the series.

“Achieving success with a series depends on many potential elements. Obviously it starts with the script, and who directs and edits it. But as for the distribution, we have this great chemistry from the start and that helps the show a lot, it always helps,” says Short.



“For starters, we have this great chemistry,” explains Martin of the recording process with Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

“Besides, you can’t plan for that chemistry to exist. It happens or it doesn’t happen,” says Martin. “I’ve seen married couples without any on-screen chemistry. And suddenly there are actors who hated each other and had incredible chemistry to work with“, adds the co-creator.

“So it’s always a mystery. We love the chemistry we have. And if we keep talking about it that much it’s probably going to go away…”, he concludes. Martin, who reveals himself as a cabulero.

Short recalls filming three friendsthe hilarious 1986 movie that starred Martin himself and Chevy Chase: “When we made Three Amigos… I hated Steve and Chevy. And that was not noticeable when you watched the movie”, he jokes.

What happens in the second season of Only Murders…?



“This series is going to be an unforgettable journey,” defines Selena Gomez.

In the first installment, amateur investigators they end up discovering the murderer and solving -half- a case that not even the police can figure out. But in the end, another dead person appears on the Acornia: none other than Bunny Folger, the president of the consortium.

Charles, Oliver and Mabel work energetically to unmask the killer. But three (unfortunate) complications occur: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s murderbecome the subject of the competing podcast and have to deal with a group of New Yorkers who think they’re the killers.

“It will be an unforgettable trip. It’s going to be very funny, surprising and hopefully leave people wanting more, “says Selena.



“One of the things I like best about the story is how we meet,” emphasizes Steve Martin.

“I think the same. I feel like it’s going to be another good crime story, with more twists and turns, lots of interesting characters in the plot. There is a very solid story with many funny accompanying scenesMartin promises.

-What attracted you to the story?

-Shorts: Well, at first we didn’t have all the scripts written, so we didn’t know the full arc of where we were going. But I would say that both the script and the premise were very strong.

-Gomez: I felt very attracted to Mabel because I feel that my character is almost an intermediary. And I have a lot of similarities with her: I can be quite lonely at times. And I like how she befriends these two strange and different people just because they all have something in common. I find it very funny.



“Both the script and the premise of the series are very strong,” thinks Martin Short.

-Martin: As a co-writer, I was excited about how we met. I love the way we meetby the coincidence of listening to that same podcast about true crime, and when the power goes out, we have to go to the restaurant because we are fascinated and there we discover that we have a mutual connection. So I like the introduction and how the characters get to know each other.

MacClaine, Delevigne and Schumer, the new faces

It is already known that in addition to Tina Fey -who has a special participation in the series- in the second season of OMITB they join three other well-known faces of the Hollywood world: Shirley McClaine, Cara Delevigne and Amy Schumer.



Cara Delevingne is one of the new faces that we can enjoy in the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”.

“At the moment we can’t reveal too much about that,” Short warns. “Just to say that they are guest stars, that they are all wonderful and that they add tremendously to the show,” adds Gómez. “Yes, not only do they join but they are an important part of historyMartin confesses.

Comedy crime stories seem to have a moment. In addition to “Only Murders…” there are series like “The Flight Attendant”, “White Lotus”, “The Afterparty”.

-Shorts: Well, mysteries have intrigued people for a hundred years, since Sherlock Holmes. You always want to try to figure out who did it.



In addition to starring in it, Steve Martin is a co-writer on “Only Murders in the Building,” for Star+.

-Martin: I wouldn’t call it a moment but a continuum of interesting crime stories. The other day I saw again The Big Sleep (At the edge of the abyssfrom 1946), is so fabulous even though it is difficult to figure out what the story is about.

It comes to you because of how it’s played, and even if you don’t understand the plot, it’s fascinating. In the case of only murderersAlthough it is a comedy, there is also a lot of seriousness. And there has to be to maintain the interest and truth of the story.

-As executive producers and Steve as one of the creators, do you think the series can go on for several more seasons without losing its spark?

-Martin: Well, that is the question of every screenwriter. I think so. Because I remember the series Murder She Wrote (1984-1996), which had a new crime every week. In our case, there would be one crime per season, and with a creative script, we could find a way around that. But he would be comfortable with four or a hundred more years. If the public likes it.

