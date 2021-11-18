Steve Simon reacts to the alleged email from Shuai Peng: “” I don’t think it was Peng Shuai who wrote that email. I tried to contact her in different ways and without success “

Steve Simon is the President of the WTA

Steve Simon, president of the WTA, was quick to react to the statement allegedly made by Shuai Peng. The Chinese media published this alleged statement by the Chinese tennis player, stating that she was fine and declaring that the sexual abuse allegations she had made to a former Chinese deputy prime minister were a lie, but doubts were immediately raised as to the veracity of the email. What is certain is that an email has also been sent to the WTA.

“I don’t think it was Shuai Peng who wrote that email we received, nor that she believes what was attributed to her. Shuai Peng showed enormous courage in describing the alleged sexual abuse of a former Chinese vice premier. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent proof that she is okay. I tried to contact her in different ways and without success “, reads a statement from Steve Simon.

Simon also adds that the Peng deserves respect and the utmost freedom. “Shuai should have the freedom to speak, without coercion or intimidation whatsoever. His allegations of sexual abuse must be investigated with full transparency and without censorship “he adds.