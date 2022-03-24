The man who generated millions of memes through his 1987 invention of the humble GIF, has died. Steve Wilhite, whose graphics interchange format helped personalize the internet, lost a two-week battle against COVID-19 earlier this month, his wife told NPR. She was 74 years old.

CompuServe’s IT team developed the gifs in 1987, years before the format became a distinctive feature of the early web and, later, the go-to medium for swapping jokes, memes, and reactions on social media.

Wilhitie received a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and used the occasion to resolve a long-standing humorous debate about the proper pronunciation of the acronym. It’s pronounced “jif,” she communicated, using a gifs.

the capacity of the gifs to play short animations made it a popular tool for creating dynamic elements in early web designs. MySpace and Tumblr, two of the pioneering social networking services, were defined by their use of gifsand the Giphy web service was born in 2013 solely to help people find these kinds of cool and fun animations.

Thirty-five years after its invention, and several generations of graphics and animation formats later, the GIF endures as a popular and beloved mainstay of the web. Social networks like Twitter and Telegram have built-in search engines for these items, which are populated with snippets of iconic moments and video clips.

“Despite all his achievements, he remained a very humble, kind and good man,” said the obituary of wilhite.