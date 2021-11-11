Official: Steven Gerrard is the new manager of Aston Villa (Thursday 11 November 2021)

The Aston Villa made official the new one trainer. The name is that of Steven Gerrard who therefore begins his first experience in the Premier League as a coach. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves the Rangers bench and is the successor of Dean Smith. Here is the note Official of the club: “Aston Villa Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard like new one boss trainer“. Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. – Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021 Photo: The Sun website The article comes from Alfredo Pedullà.

