Steven Spielberg and Kate Kapsaw dedicate a million dollars to the victims of the war

steven spielberg Y kate capshawprominent philanthropists who have committed millions over the years to a variety of causes, committed the funds through the Hearthland Foundation, the nonprofit they co-founded in 2020. They just recently committed another million to the Hearthland Recovery Fund. Los Angeles Education, to support education and enrichment programs for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those in public schools and from low-income households.

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw funds will be distributed to Ukraine among five organizations: the Polish Red Cross, the Polish Humanitarian Action, the World Central Kitchen, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and the Urgent Action Fund.

The Polish Red Cross, a division of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has sent out an emergency appeal to help displaced residents of Ukraine, some of whom have fled to Poland. The organization has been helping the refugees, with basic relief items and medical supplies. “The situation is very dramatic,” reports Polish Humanitarian Action, which also operates on the ground.

World Central Kitchen, founded by the Spanish chef Jose Andresquickly mobilized after the invasion and launched #ChefsForUkraine to help distribute food, including hot meals, in five countries. The organization now operates a kitchen and food supply depot on the Polish side of the border with active stores set up in Lviv, where trucks reach cities such as Odessa and Mykolaiv, according to its website.

HIAS focuses on protecting refugees who are forced to flee their home countries, work it has done for more than a century. Finally, the Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights is a feminist fund that “protects, strengthens and sustains women and transgender human rights defenders in critical moments.” Regarding Ukraine, the organization is focusing on support with emergency evacuations and relocations; legal, financial and medical support; safety and disaster survival training; and shelter and communication resources.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.