Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks together for a new TV series about World War II

After so many titles together a new collaboration between Steven Spielberg And Tom Hanks.

After S.raise Private Ryan, Band of Brothers And The Pacific, Steven Spielberg And Tom Hanks are back to work together on a new WWII TV series for Apple TV +, Masters of the Air.

The show will be based on the book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by the American writer Donald L. Miller and will be produced by the director and the actor with their respective companies, Amblin Television And Playton.

To support the two in the role of executive producer there will also be the partner of Hanks, Gary Goetzman.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks and the idea of ​​a trilogy

The new series will be written by two of the authors of Band of Brothers, Graham Yost And John Orloff, and will be the final chapter of the events of the Easy Company and the marines engaged on the Pacific front, Eugene “Sledgehammer” Sledge and Robert Leckie.

It is an idea that has more distant origins. In the plans yes Spielberg, Hanks And Goetzman there has always been the intention to develop a World War II trilogy for HBO. But at some point, the network gave up on ending the saga and the three found a new partner in Apple TV +.

An anthological miniseries

Like the previous ones, this will also be an anthological miniseries and will tell the story of the US bombers who brought the war into the heart of Germany, at Hitler’s door. The overall duration will be greater than 8 hours e Apple TV + will invest in production over 200 million dollars.

For the entertainment division of the Cupertino company, this is another important step forward in the streaming market, after having concluded an exclusive multi-year agreement with the Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón and made sure Steven Spielberg also for another ambitious project, namely the new adaptation of his 1985 fantasy anthology series, Amazing Stories.

Not to mention the productions on the launch pad If it’s (with Jason Momoa), Pachinko And Shantaram.