Steven Spielberg, announced the new movie The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg, the new film by the famous director will be a partly autobiographical tale about the childhood of the man behind the camera, the film is highly anticipated by the director’s fans, who can’t wait to grasp every detail of the story.

The film by the famous director, The Fabelmans is set in Arizona, looks like a childhood adaptation of the famous director, was shot in Los Angeles, produced by Amblin and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The film will be number 36 for the celebrated director, before his new title The Fabelmans will be released the modern adaptation of West Side Story. The director’s semi-autobiographical film will be released in cinemas on November 23, 2022.

The Fabelmans was discussed throughout the year, precisely because of the stellar cast, in fact there will be Michelle Williams in the role of the director’s mother, Paul Dano will be the father, while Seth Rogen will be the director’s uncle.

The main role will be played by Gabriel LaBelle, he will play a young director who will dream big about what he has created throughout his directorial career. The film has all the cards on the table to become one of the award-winning films in 2022, it will be one of the director’s most introspective films in his entire career.

>>> YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Netflix, the deal with Steven Spielberg is blown: he will not direct the films

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans will be a semi-autobiographical film that will tell the childhood of the famous director

Furthermore, among the director’s many projects, the adaptation of the famous musical West Side Story is currently enjoying great success in international critics, in fact it will be released in Italian cinemas by December 16, 2021.

Unfortunately, the plot of the next film is not yet known The Fabelmans, the film will explore the director’s childhood education, totally set in Arizona.

>>> YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Death on the film set, from Il Corvo to Spielberg: the best known precedents

The screenplay was created and written by the director with the collaboration of Tony Kushner, both also collaborated in the screenplay of West Side Story, fans are eager to witness the director’s two masterpieces, both stories are promising to be very exciting.

The semi-autobiographical story of the famous director is to mark a turning point in his career and above all the intention of wanting to leave a mark after many successful films, fans are looking forward to witnessing a part of the director’s story that made impossible dreams of an entire cinema-loving generation possible.