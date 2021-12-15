Steven Spielberg could make cinema history (once again)

West Side Story, despite the bad debut takings, it is already one of the favorite films for the 2022 Oscars, but based on a particular statistic Spielberg could make cinema history once again.

To date, Spielberg is one of only two people in history to have gotten at least one nomination for best director in five different decades (the other is Martin Scorsese): Spielberg’s story with the Oscars begins with Close encounters of the third kind (1970s) and continues with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982) ed ET The extraterrestrial (1983), Schindler’s List (1994) and Save Private Ryan (1999), Munich (2006) and Lincoln (2013) (the latter two, by the way, both lost to Ang Lee in Brokeback Mountain And Life of Pi). Should the nomination for the best direction of West Side Story, Spielberg would become the first director to be nominated in six consecutive decades, a monstrous result that would once again underline the importance of the author in the history of cinema.

Not only that: since Spielberg is also credited as a manufacturer of West Side Story, could also win on a personal level a nomination for the best film of 2022, which would sign a further record: it would in fact be the twelfth nomination in the main category of the Oscars, and the director is already the holder of this unique record. The films produced by Spielberg that earned the Oscar nomination for Best Picture are: Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET The Extra-Terrestrial, The Color Purple, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies And The Post.

