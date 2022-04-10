Steven Spielberg Doesn’t Like One Of His ’90s Classics: Find Out Why – Movie News

The director has explained why he’s unhappy with how he directed one of the key movies of our childhoods.

Steven Spielberg has left, throughout his filmography, great jewels of cinema: jurassic-park, Sharkthe saga Indiana Jones… However, the director has admitted that he does not like one of his classics from the 90s that marked the childhood of many of those who grew up with his films. Is about Hook (Captain Hook)the movie of Peter Pan live action starring Robin Williams.

The story of Hook follow peter banning, a businessman who travels to Never Land to find his two sons, who have been kidnapped by Captain Hook. The film also had in its cast Dustin Hoffman as the villain and Julia Roberts as Bell.

In 2016, in the Cannes Film FestivalSpielberg explained why he is not a big fan of this film. The director, at that time, premiered my friend the giant.

“I hope that [Mi amigo el gigante] have nothing to do with Hook“, counted in AlloCiné. “I hope it’s totally different. I hope it’s much better than Hook. Having said that, It’s interesting, because I really don’t like it Hookbut my kids love that movie. And there’s a whole generation of young people who really enjoyed the movie a lot more than I did with it.”

Years later, in 2018, Spielberg continued to give more details about his experience directing this title. Among other things, he told Empire what he had felt uncomfortable behind the scenes of the movie.

I felt like a fish out of water directing ‘Hook’. She didn’t trust the script, except for the first act and the epilogue. I did not trust the body of the film

Spielberg also acknowledged that his lack of confidence can be seen reflected in the scenes of the film. “I didn’t know what I was doing and tried to cover my uncertainties by giving more value to the production. The more confidence I lacked, the more colorful the decorations became.”

But Spielberg’s comments about what it took for him to make Hook they didn’t end there. In 2011, the director specified in ew that he did not completely regret the film, only those elements of a more technical nature. “There are parts of Hook that I like. I’m so proud of my work when Peter jumps out the window and heads to Neverland”he claimed.

“I’m a little less proud of the sequences that take place in Neverland. I am embarrassed by this extremely stylized world that today, of course, I probably would have achieved by having real characters in a completely digital environment. Back then we didn’t have the technology to do that and my imagination stopped at building real sets and painting trees blue and red,” he concluded.

What if it was precisely that aspect of the film that made it such a wonderful memory for ’90s kids? The truth is that the critics were not very kind to Hook. While the director’s films always achieved a notable high, this story about Peter Pan received a cliffhanger. If you want to enjoy the movie again, you can do it in Movistar+.

