Steven Spielberg Gives Advice to Young Directors | Cinema

West Side Story, the new film byin the cinemas of the boot. It will arrive in Italy on December 23rd distributed by Disney.

In the meantime, however, during the American press promotion of the film, the legendary director was able to give advice to all aspiring filmmakers. Interviewed by Collider (via YouTube) Steven Spielberg said:

I hope they can’t learn anything about how movies are made! I hope they never know. I hope they can never see who is behind the curtain. I think if they don’t want to become directors, if they don’t want to be a part of this business and just want to be entertained or want to be transported somewhere for a while, it’s better not to know too much because it’s better not to want to knock, and break down. , that proverbial fourth wall. You have to keep yourself safe, safe from any possible knowledge other than the one that is told directly from the story.

In short, according to the legendary director, it is better to “limit” oneself to remaining users of the magic of cinema, to be carried away by the stories that are seen because knowing how these are assembled could, inevitably, ruin the experience of seeing a film.

What do you think of this statement by Steven Spielberg addressed to aspiring filmmakers? If you are a BadTaste + subscriber you can have your say in the comments box below!

We remind you that, if you want, you can also follow the BadTaste editors on Twitch! If you are a Prime Video subscriber you can subscribe, for free, to BadTaste + simply by allocating your monthly sub included in the Prime subscription to our channel. Then, by logging into BadTaste + with your Twitch profile, you will have the opportunity to also read our content under the paywall.

Find all the information about West Side Story in our movie profile!