Steven Spielberg goes beyond just a remake

The latest effort of Steven Spielberg consists in the adaptation of West Side Story, a Broadway hit already transposed to the big screen in 1961 by Robert Wise And Jerome Robbins, who hit the Oscars and took home ten statuettes. Hardly Spielberg it will be just as lucky, especially considering that, despite the enthusiasm of the critics, the film is making a lot less than expected. The reasons for the flop at the box office are many: the dizzying increase in infections, the musical genre, which seems to be of little or no interest to contemporary audiences and the contextual release of Spider-Man: No Way Home it is beating the competition. Nonetheless, the one in question is undoubtedly one of the best films of the year and not giving oneself the chance to see it in theaters would be a shame. That West Side Story present themes that are dramatically still relevant in America today (unfortunately not so different from that of sixty years ago), it is certainly not a mystery and it is sufficient to review the masterpiece of Wise And Robbins to realize it. Gentrification, racial conflicts, gender identity, female emancipation and the real scope of the American Dream (constantly suspended between concrete opportunity and simple illusion) are the key themes of the musical, which (now as then) cannot be considered as a trivial re-proposition. stars and stripes of Romeo and Juliet.

Nonetheless, Spielberg he succeeds in going beyond the simple remake, creating a completely personal adaptation, with a precise political message aimed at contemporaneity. In fact, while remaining faithful to the structure of the 1961 film (the events do not undergo any upheavals and the wonderful original music of Leonard Bernstein are adapted from David Newman with obsequious adherence), the Cincinnati director opts for numerically small but substantially profound changes, which give the work unprecedented meanings. The camera is more mobile, the shots are often oblique, the brilliance of the colors is desaturated, the darkness and the closed places abound, but, above all, the Upper West Side of Manhattan is a tangle of rubble and rubble, an evident metaphor of what’s left of America at the end of Trump’s four-year presidency. If in 1961 Puerto Ricans and second generations of Caucasian immigrants fought for control of a neighborhood (albeit peripheral), now that is not even left. The winner of this war between the poor (whoever he is) will be entitled to nothing but dust and ruins, as well as an immediate eviction order to make way for the new bourgeoisie of Lincoln Center. A bitter pessimism, almost unprecedented in the poetics of Spielberg, which, having reached the age of 75, seems to want to reflect on the promises not kept by the United States, capable of transforming the American dream into an endless nightmare.

Given the topics covered, the risk of falling into the rhetoric of politically correct was high. Yet, fidelity to the original text (already very modern for the time) makes it possible to avoid forcing and clichés, letting the denunciation take place on a strictly cinematographic level. Female solidarity in the scene of the attempted rape, the character of Valentina instead of Doc (a dutiful tribute to the extraordinary Rita Moreno, whose Puerto Rican origins probably hindered his rise to Hollywood) and the male interpretation of Cockroach are all necessary precautions in this century, which do not affect (indeed, greatly increase) the value of the work and the underlying message. Finally, a final mention should be reserved for the wonderful debut of Rachel Zegler, actress just twenty years old perfectly placed in the role of Maria. Flawless voice, charisma and talent to spare. His future (Disney permitting) is bright. The rest of the cast, on the other hand, is less brilliant: good Ariana DeBose, forgettable Ansel Elgort, one of the few weaknesses of the film. West Side Story is an unmissable film, which thanks to the skilful hand of Spielberg, sixty years after the success of Wise And Robbins it is still able to entertain, excite and make people reflect on the great problems of the contemporary world.