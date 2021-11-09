Steven Spielberg has just sold his Seven Seas megayacht

The award-winning director Steven Spielberg he just sold his extra-luxury megayachts Seven Seas. According to Mansion Global, the yacht, 86 meters long, would have an estimated value of around 131 million euros, although obviously the details of the sale or the name of the lucky new owner are not known.

The luxury megayachts Seven Seas It was commissioned in 2010 by the master of cinema and was built by the Dutch shipyards Oceanco: the exterior project bears the signature of the Venetian studio Nuvolari Lenard which also took care of the interior design by making use of the collaboration with the Californian design studio Molly Isaksen Interiors .

What are the characteristics of the megayacht commissioned by Steven Spielberg?

Seven Seas is a majestic yacht elegant lines with navy blue steel hull and white superstructure, according to the best nautical tradition.

The megayacht can accommodate up to 20 people in 9 luxurious cabins, as well as 28 crew members in dedicated cabins. The maximum speed that Seven Seas can reach is 19.5 knots while the cruising speed is 16 knots.

Aft of the main deck there are 250 meters2 of space dedicated to the entertainment of guests where one of the most spectacular swimming pools on board a megayacht stands out.

Jacopo RauleGetty Images

No extravagance in the stylistic choice of the interior for the director de The shark, indeed theinterior design it is very traditional, with attention to the smallest details and with details that, like the exteriors, remind us of the nautical tradition like all the brass-plated anti-roll edges of the bookcases.

In the interiors the use of wood prevails both for the housing of the living space (such as the floor, the bulkheads and the ceiling) and for the structures of the furnishing accessories (such as beds, sofas, furniture of various kinds) . The result is a supremacy of warm tones that make the atmosphere very welcoming.

The scene is completely stolen from the luxurious Spielberg owner’s cabin which has a beautiful 180 ° view with private deck and outdoor hot tub.

The decks are made of teak and offer plenty of room for life en plein air. Among the services on board we find a heliport, a glass lift that crosses all decks, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a massage area, a gym. In the interior, several large screens could not be missing in each cabin, but the real peculiarity is the cinema positioned on the main deck with a professional projector, comfortable seating and a 10m screen2! The projections are also guaranteed outside the megayacht, thanks to a projector that operates on a vertical glass surface of 4.5 m near theinfinity pool aft of the main deck.

Dinghy, speedboat, water toys, diving equipment and much more make Seven Seas’ garage well stocked for all kinds of fun.

Curiosity? In 2015 The Hollywood Reporter reported that the well-known director of ET had already put the megayacht Seven Seas and that he had commissioned a larger one, although it seems that all this has not been reflected.

What is certain is that Seven Seas was available for luxury charter and which has been seen several times moored at the Porto Antico in Genoa – just like the megayacht Artefact this summer.

Mariateresa Campolongo

Mariateresa Campolongo is PhD in Architecture and Design, Naval and Nautical Design curriculum.

