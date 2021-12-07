Steven Spielberg has valuable advice for emerging directors

The career of Steven Spielberg has reached incomparable heights. At the age of 74, the acclaimed director has plenty of advice to give to new generations. While the rooms welcome his new work, a remake of the famous West Side Story in the 1960s, Spielberg has directed, screenplays and productions of many films over the course of his career. And, on the strength of this heritage, he wanted to rattle off advice precious for emerging directors.

Steven Spielberg’s Tips for Becoming a Successful Director

The moment the reporter of Collider asked him what the secrets from West Side Story, Steven Spielberg explained that he would rather people never learn how behind-the-camera work works. But not because he is snobbish, simply because those who do not live in the world of cinema can still retain the magic of the film. “I hope they never learn anything about making movies, that they never know. I hope they never see who is behind the curtain. I think if they don’t want to be directors, then if they don’t want to get into the business, it’s better not to know too much. I don’t want to tear down that proverbial fourth wall. You want to keep yourself safe from any knowledge other than what history is providing you “, explained the director.

In any case Steven Spielberg is aware that there is a new generation of potential directors out there, wannabes who simply use their smartphones to get into that industry. “There is another subset of individuals who want to tell their stories and are telling them right now with their smartphones via social media. I keep an eye on them, because they are those individuals who should know what happens in the preparation of a script“.

And in this case the director of Jurassic Park he pitted his plus big secret for the new generations. “The only advice I love to give is not to worry so much about the technique or where to put the camera or how to get the light. Just worry about one thing, like telling a really interesting story, which can convince someone to stay in the room until the end. How do you tell a story without boring the audience? Find a compelling way to express your art through storytelling. Once you understand this, there are many people who will surround you and show you the basics, but learning to be a storyteller is the most important advice I can give you.“.

