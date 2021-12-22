Steven Spielberg: ‘I’ll tell you my West Side Story’. The Sky TG24 Interview

Mr. Steven Spielberg he doesn’t have many doubts about it when with conviction he says that West Side Story it is a timeless story that is actually more relevant today than ever.

The original Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurent with le (iconic) music by Leonard Bernstein tells of the struggles in 1950s New York between the Sharks, Puerto Rican immigrants, and the Jets, a gang of white boys.

Starting point to get to tell, between music and dance, how love is the only winning solution and a reflection on the fact that after 70 years we still have to deal with the fear of the different.

And so, given that there is a first time for everyone (even for the three-time Oscar-winning director), Spielberg confronts a genre hitherto unknown to him, bringing in theaters from December 23 a film that also makes use of of the screenplay by Tony Kusnher.

If the starting point is the great classic known all over the world, in the end we get there thanks to the brilliant vision of the director who tells how the film was probably the most difficult of his career.

First time ever on screen for Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria and who was 16 at the time of her first online audition.

Choice of over 30 thousand candidates it is in her that Spielberg saw the perfect mix between sweetness and grit, awareness and modernity typical of the protagonist who falls in love with Tony (Ansel Elgort) defying the anger of his brother Bernardo (David Alavarez). Also in the cast Ariana DeBose, Bernardo’s girlfriend, in a volcanic role and perhaps one of the most successful of the film (certainly the protagonist of one of the most beautiful musical scenes).

Mike Faist instead Riff is Tony’s best friend while Rita Moreno she is Valentina and she is the only actress, alongside these very young rookies, who had a role and an Oscar in the film version of the film in 1961. Then she was Anita.

The sensitivity of narrating more multifaceted female figures, the iconic songs and love as the only response to hatred and distrust are the keys to this film told in this way by its protagonists.

THE WORDS OF STEVEN SPIELBERG

“I felt creatively freer doing this musical than any of my other previous films where the road seemed already marked, says the director. For example in science fiction you are free to let anything in because there is no historical basis necessary and of course in action movies you can put cameras everywhere to create excitement and tension or suspense.

Instead in a musical you have to express your identity through dance and songs and I didn’t realize that until I shot one. Of course as a spectator you can see and appreciate them at the cinema or on TV but I didn’t really understand how varied the range of creativity was and how many tools the actors had at their disposal to express themselves in a much deeper way, he concludes “.