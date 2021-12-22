Steven Spielberg: ‘I’ll tell you my West Side Story’. The Sky TG24 Interview
Mr. Steven Spielberg he doesn’t have many doubts about it when with conviction he says that West Side Story it is a timeless story that is actually more relevant today than ever.
The original Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurent with le (iconic) music by Leonard Bernstein tells of the struggles in 1950s New York between the Sharks, Puerto Rican immigrants, and the Jets, a gang of white boys.
Starting point to get to tell, between music and dance, how love is the only winning solution and a reflection on the fact that after 70 years we still have to deal with the fear of the different.
And so, given that there is a first time for everyone (even for the three-time Oscar-winning director), Spielberg confronts a genre hitherto unknown to him, bringing in theaters from December 23 a film that also makes use of of the screenplay by Tony Kusnher.
If the starting point is the great classic known all over the world, in the end we get there thanks to the brilliant vision of the director who tells how the film was probably the most difficult of his career.
First time ever on screen for Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria and who was 16 at the time of her first online audition.
Choice of over 30 thousand candidates it is in her that Spielberg saw the perfect mix between sweetness and grit, awareness and modernity typical of the protagonist who falls in love with Tony (Ansel Elgort) defying the anger of his brother Bernardo (David Alavarez). Also in the cast Ariana DeBose, Bernardo’s girlfriend, in a volcanic role and perhaps one of the most successful of the film (certainly the protagonist of one of the most beautiful musical scenes).
Mike Faist instead Riff is Tony’s best friend while Rita Moreno she is Valentina and she is the only actress, alongside these very young rookies, who had a role and an Oscar in the film version of the film in 1961. Then she was Anita.
The sensitivity of narrating more multifaceted female figures, the iconic songs and love as the only response to hatred and distrust are the keys to this film told in this way by its protagonists.
THE WORDS OF STEVEN SPIELBERG
“I felt creatively freer doing this musical than any of my other previous films where the road seemed already marked, says the director. For example in science fiction you are free to let anything in because there is no historical basis necessary and of course in action movies you can put cameras everywhere to create excitement and tension or suspense.
Instead in a musical you have to express your identity through dance and songs and I didn’t realize that until I shot one. Of course as a spectator you can see and appreciate them at the cinema or on TV but I didn’t really understand how varied the range of creativity was and how many tools the actors had at their disposal to express themselves in a much deeper way, he concludes “.
THE FEMALE PROTAGONISTS
Rachel Zegler, spearhead of the film and discovered at a very young age by Spielberg himself, thus tells how much she learned on the set working alongside the visionary director.
“Steven is an artist who has constantly added new risks to his career and created things that were beyond the reach of a” normal “person and he is not a” normal “person despite having a heart and soul like all beings. humans! But everything his mind creates is incredibly beautiful and full of imagination. “
Of the same opinion Ariana DeBose, who to describe Anita underlines how the version of this young Puerto Rican woman of the 1950s has been modernized to make every woman understand how important it is to accept herself and above all to like herself. “I don’t know if there is one thing in particular that I like about Anita – he says -. The original musical first and the film version now have always portrayed her as a wonderfully dynamic woman, a volcano of energy. Anita is more things at the same time as all women in the world are. I think that’s why the female universe has always identified with us. She is strong and vulnerable, she is sensual and self-confident. I think it is very important that women can feel free to be not only what they want but also show at the same time all the nuances or perhaps the contradictions they are capable of “, she concludes.
DIRECTOR’S NOTES BY WEST SIDE STORY OF SPIELBERG
Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York City. This reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) and Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works); and for the first time on screen Rachel Zegler (María).
“This is probably the hardest film of my career. West Side Story boasts what is possibly the greatest musical score ever written for the theater and each of us is fully aware of that, ”says Steven Spielberg.
“Taking a masterpiece and revisiting it from another perspective and with another sensibility, without compromising the integrity of what is generally considered the greatest musical score ever written for the theater, was pretty scary. But I am convinced that great stories must be told endlessly, partly also to reflect different perspectives and historical periods “.
“You have to continually justify yourself to yourself for wanting to face a work that is considered almost sacred. We all have done it. We knew it was a very risky undertaking. But everyone involved approached this project with incredible love and respect, almost reverence, towards the show and its legendary creators. But we also knew we had to make a film suited to our times, with a contemporary understanding and contemporary values that we all agree with ”.
“The best thing about this story is that, regardless of the changes happening in the world, it offers us universal lessons. It is a story that has captured audiences for decades, because it is not simply a love story, but also a culturally significant work with a central premise (namely that love can defeat prejudice and intolerance) that has not lost meaning. over time”.