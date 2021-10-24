Steven Spielberg – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – Reviews

Imagine a comic-like hero, bright, agile, indomitable, intelligent, with charm and humor worthy of a James Bond, who kicks and punches enemies like in kung-fu movies and dives from airplanes on board. of a dinghy. Too successful? Then add also an immense culture in terms of archeology (we are talking about a highly esteemed professor in the field) and a success like few in the world of women. Imagine and then open your eyes, because it exists. Forty years ago, on October 22, 1981, the film that would have kicked off one of the most beloved sagas of all time was released in Italian cinemas, conceived as the progenitor of a trilogy that would have given us one of the most iconic paladins of the seventh art. And given the success of this first film – almost $ 400 million worldwide, the highest of that year, compared to a production cost of 18 million – it would have been even more a crime not to continue. Indiana Jones is a franchise that not only marked the eighties but it was the eighties. Even if you then review it today and find all the magic of the first time in it.

A magic also graphic, with that unforgettable font used for the brand to brand the project to the point that, years later and given the success of the subsequent episodes, too, Raiders of the Lost Ark would have aligned, in the home video reissues, to its sequels (or prequels) with the addition of the name of the protagonist character in the title so as to become Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Commercial reasons but not only: the personality of the brave adventurer played by Harrison Ford in order not to appear on the posters, the producer Frank Marshall must have said to himself on the eve of the release of number two, which in fact was immediately known as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

A number two that would never have existed without the disruption of the number one, without the cue of genius of the authors in inventing a completely new character and at the same time derivative of the great adventure cinema of the past, in the US and beyond. In the progenitor film all the traits that would have characterized the character made their debut: from intelligence to irony, from charm to whimsy, from the mythical whip, inseparable traveling companion to battle clothing, from the ability to get by in the most intricate situations to ancestral fear. snakes. The most famous archaeologist on the big screen was a potpourri of echoes and references, he mixed high culture (interest in archeology, ancient civilizations, religions) and low culture (the world of comics, the western of yesteryear). , martial arts films, horror), was pulp, exploitation, Tarantinian even before Tarantino. But it was also pure magic of the seventh art, in its deepest sense of illusion in deference to the magnificent lesson of George Méliès, of his dream-making machines, of the magician’s fiction that he transported to a world beyond the world.

But there was also the reality, the tragic one. Raiders of the Lost Ark it was in its own way a film about Jews, the first on the subject made by Steven Spielberg, which he had done in the past The shark, yes, but that was it Jaws, Not Jews. In the film, set in 1936, the protagonist was in search of the mythical Ark of the Covenant, the golden chest that according to the Old Testament kept the tablets of the law that God had given to Moses. But on the trail of the same find there were also the Germans led by Hitler, who wanted to take possession of it to use it as a weapon, and the story unfolded along this pursuit from one end of the world to the other, from Nepal to Egypt (while the opening sequence was set in Peru. But be careful: the film was actually shot in France, Tunisia, Hawaii and England), with the protagonist trying to anticipate the moves of the regime’s emissaries with the swastika and the Nazi soldiers who inevitably ended up by become specks a bit like it happened in the films of John Landis. We said it, Spielberg he has always been sensitive to the subject. Of Jewish descent, his paternal grandparents were Orthodox Jews from Ukraine who arrived in America at the turn of the century. He had always talked a lot about the Holocaust in his family and his father, Arnold, had lost about twenty relatives during the Shoah. For Steven himself it was difficult to bear the weight of that inheritance and at school he was repeatedly subjected to episodes of anti-Semitism. Not surprisingly, two of his best films were the immense Schindler’s List, which earned him the first of two Oscars for best director, and the beautiful Munich.

But the Ohio filmmaker in his own hand wrote very little in his career, so much so that the pen that gave birth to Indiana Jones belonged to his friend George Lucas, author of the subject of all three of the first films, which then worked on various screenwriters. Lucas reasoned in trilogies: at the time he was in fact busy writing the Return of the Jedi, third episode of the series Star Wars conceived and co-scripted by him. The idea of ​​entrusting the direction of the film to Spielberg came to him in May 1977 during a stay with their respective families in Hawaii, where Lucas had “taken refuge” to avoid any criticism that could have followed the release of the first. Star Wars. Generally, in terms of cinema, we tend not to consider the work of screenwriters too much, ending up remembering first of all the director and actors, but in the case of Spielberg, even if we wanted to emphasize the importance of the script, it would be impossible not to ascribe to he the main merits of the success of many of his films: with his style, the pop director par excellence has always written his films a little bit himself (and in any case he was often in a position to choose the scripts that he felt most his) .

A style made of action, special effects, fast rhythms, heart-pounding chases and sequences that have become legendary. In this, even the second chapter, released in 1984, surpassed the first by establishing itself as the “stamp” of the saga and giving popular culture some of the most compelling and cited moments ever. What if Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, set a year earlier than the events of his predecessor, was the pop acme of the triptych, no less intriguing was the third episode thanks to the symbolic reunion of Indiana with the celluloid hero closest to him, the aforementioned Bond, James Bond to which the hollowed out face of Sean Connery, which in Indiana Jones and the last crusade he played Indy’s dad, he couldn’t help but think. Unlike 007, however, ours did not have that royal and hatefully British look but was coarse, American-style. “You Americans are all the same, always dressed inappropriately, on every occasion,” is one of the most memorable quotes from the first film: if you said such a thing to Bond you would get a gunshot.

In addition to the trilogy, it did not go for years. The “canonical” series closed its doors in 1989 and the archaeologist with the whip was no longer spoken until 2008, the year in which it was released Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, with a Ford now close to seventies (moreover, a young man compared to the one we will see on the screens in the fifth chapter, scheduled for 2022 when the actor will have eighty rounds of years). The charm, however, always remains the same. Ford in the frayed clothes of the adventurer with a hairy chest perpetually on display he was – and in his way still is today – something extremely remarkable. For this reason, the scripts could only foresee, in addition to the villains who from time to time stood in his way, some beautiful woman to support him. Yes, women, but not the icy Bond girls who seemed to have it only them, no. The Indiana girl they were ironic, easy-going, easy-going and enterprising. The cute girls next door, models if we want also social for the self-made woman rampant and independent license plate 80s: from Karen Allen/Marion of the first film (returned later in the fourth) to the Kate Capshaw/Willie of the second, as beautiful as she is likeable, almost funny, so much so that it is no coincidence that Spielberg himself will marry her (the second, after the end of the marriage with Amy Irving in 1989); while in the third film, villain and bella donna coincided in the splendid and glacial features of Alison Doody/Elsa Schneider.

But nothing would have been the series without the famous score composed by the multiple Oscar winner John Williams, which at the time of the first film had already set music – among others – two Sharks (with the first he won a statuette), two Star Wars (another statuette) and a Superman. With Spielberg, the New York composer had already inaugurated a partnership which, starting from Sugarland Express in 1974, it had also passed by Close encounters of the third kind (1977) and 1941 – Alarm in Hollywood (1979), where the Cincinnati director directed the couple John Belushi–Dan Aykroyd (by the way: the latter will be the protagonist of a cameo in the second Indiana Jones but we challenge you to recognize it). After The predators, even more a Spielberg film will not be a Spielberg film if not with Williams to put it in notes, from ET to The Post passing through Hook, Jurassic Park, Save Private Ryan and a ton of others.

After all, music also helps to stay young. Today, from the first Indiana Jones the same years have passed that in 1981 had passed since Fourth Estate or Blood and sand, which compared to the progenitor of the Spielberg saga were almost archeology (er). Indy, on the other hand, is still on its toes today, because in the end it is true: it’s not the years, love, it’s the kilometers.