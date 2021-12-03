Steven Spielberg is ready to shoot his first western

The next project Steven Spielberg sits behind the camera for could be the first western of his career

More than four decades after the start of his career as a director, Steven Spielberg he still wants to experience new things. In a recently released interview, the author did indeed declared to be considering the entry into production of various projects related to the western. With West Side Story, which will be released next time December 23, the legendary director has also deleted the musical from the now short list of genres not yet tested.

During his career, Steven Spielberg has tried his hand at thriller and horror (The shark, Minority Report), with the dramatic (Schindler’s List), with action (la sagadi Indiana Jones), with war cinema (Save Private Ryan), with science fiction (Close encounters of the third kind, ET), with the biographical (Lincoln), with comedy (The Terminal) and with the spy movie (The bridge of spies). Except for the aforementioned Westen, it could almost be said that he brought all genres to the screen at least once.

During the interview, the director’s interest in making a Western film was revealed after the reporter asked him if there was still a type of film he was interested in dealing with. Specifically, Steven Spielberg he answered: “I have been asked this question several times during the last 40 years of my career, if not longer, and I have always replied that the musical was the genre I had not yet experienced. What I have always omitted to say is that the genre I have not yet approached is Western. So, who knows, maybe one of these days I’ll put on the spurs, who knows?“The director then continued:”I have some in preparation right now, but who knows which project will take over?“

