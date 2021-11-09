Steven Spielberg managed to sell his mega yacht

And eventually Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s Seven Seas changed owners. The mammoth yacht (86 meters long) now belongs to Barry Zekelman (or rather Zekelman Investments) of the Chicago steel industry of the same name, founded in 1877.

The selling price would be $ 158 million. Both the intermediary Edmiston and the two parties, the seller and the buyer, did not comment. The boat, so nicknamed in honor of the filmmaker’s seven children, left the Oceanco shipyards in 2010 and is a hymn to luxury. It is equipped with teak decks, a lift, a spa, a gym, a bar and can accommodate up to 38-48 people between passengers and crew. The interiors are designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and Molly Isaksen, still in perfect condition. So why did the Hollywood star decide to get rid of his mega yacht?

To make room for another, even more gigantic one: a 109-meter, also produced by Oceanco. The Dutch shipyard seems to be the favorite of US billionaires: it is also working on the giga-yacht of the second richest man in the world Jeff Bezos. Mr. Amazon will be able to enjoy the waters of the sea aboard a 127 meters. The price? 500 million dollars.

As the numbers show, the yacht market has not only experienced no crisis during the pandemic, but has also experienced and is experiencing a moment of momentum. According to Merijn de Waard of the Super Yacht Times, more than 550 yachts over 30 meters in length, both new and used, have been sold in 2021 to date.

The new name of the Seven Seas is now Man of Steel. So what will Spielberg call his next super yacht?