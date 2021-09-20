Steven Spielberg, Netflix breaks silence on deal: “We will do great things together”

When Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, staunch supporters of the cinematic experience in the hall and ardent critics of streaming have signed an agreement with Netflix, most of the fans were amazed. The Amblin-Netflix deal will cover several new feature films every year and so far it has surprised Netflix’s silence.

Recall that the studio will produce at least two films a year for the streaming giant, with the possibility that Spielberg may even direct some, but Amblin will continue to do most of his work with Universal, Spielberg’s long-time partner. On Everyeye you will find the 10 best films directed by Steven Spielberg, who will return to theaters with a new version of West Side Story.

Now finally Netflix broke the silence and talked about the deal with Spielberg. Here are the words of the head of Netflix’s cinema section, Scott Stuber:“It was a great moment for us. Across Wall Street, across the industry, there has been a recognition of the possibilities this agreement presents. We will do great things together.”

After the deal was struck, reps from Netflix and Amblin Entertainment quickly downplayed previous conflicts between Spielberg and the streaming world. And Spielberg himself had definitely changed course well before the agreement, denying that he had put pressure on the Academy to ban the presence of films released only in streaming at the Oscars.

The next releases in synergy between Netflix and Amblin include the film Maestro, directed by Bradley Cooper, biopic about Leonard Bernstein.

