Steven Spielberg, new additions to the cast of the film inspired by his life: that’s who it is

Three young actors join the cast of the film freely inspired by the life of director Steven Spielberg: let’s find out who it is.

Continue to expand on cast of the movie loosely based on the childhood of Steven Spielberg, which now sees the entry of three young movie stars in the role of some of the protagonist’s classmates from high school.

These are Chloe East (Generation, Liv and Maddie), Oakes Fegley (The Invisible Dragon, The Goldfinch) and Isabelle Kusman (Sissy, The Fablemans), who will join the already announced Julia Butters, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano , Gabriel LaBelle and Sam Rechner.

The script for the film, written by Spielberg with longtime collaborator Tony Kushner (who previously signed films like Lincoln and Munich), is still a mystery – after all, we don’t have an official title yet – but as THR also points out, we know that the protagonist will not be called Steven, and that the story will mainly follow two phases of his life, childhood and adolescence, when he still resided in Phoenix, Arizona (where Spielberg lived between the 1950s and ‘ 60, before moving to California).

Shooting of the film should start shortly, while for distribution we are thinking about 2022.


