Steven Spielberg offers us another trailer of his version

Steven Spielberg gives us another little taste of his version of the musical West Side Story, with another short trailer.

In the case of the West Side Story from Steven Spielberg it would be incorrect to talk about remakes. It is in fact one new cinematic adaptation of the famous theatrical musical of Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim And Arthur Laurents, which in 1961 came to the cinema directed by Robert Wise And Jerome Robbins, eventually winning well 10 Oscars. Steven Spielberg will still have to deal with a masterpiece recognized in the history of cinema, but who if not him, passionate about this musical, could have groped such an undertaking? Over the weekend, during the American Music Awards, it was released a new – short – teaser trailer that we share with you.

The new West Side Story

In the new version, Steven Spielberg has created a special role, transforming the original from male to female, for the huge Rita Moreno, who sixty years ago won the Oscar for her interpretation of Anita and who will celebrate an incredible 90 years on December 11th. In the leading roles, Maria and Tony, at the time of Richard Beymer And Natalie Wood (which were both dubbed in song), there will be Rachel Zegler, very young singer and actress, e Ansel Elgort. Less well known they are, compared to musical movie stars like Russ Tamblyn, actors and dancers today, but it is also true that the musical is less popular in the cinema today than it was at the time. The director of photography Janusz Kaminski is back to collaborate with Spielberg to light up the colorful set of West Side Story and the music, the truly immortal ones, of Leonard Bernstein. We will see the new movie on December 23, for a Christmas in which to be moved and find peace, at least in the cinema.