Steven Spielberg returns to the cinema with West Side Story

The new trailer of the musical is finally available West Side Story, in the film version directed by Steven Spielberg, in Italian cinemas from December 16 distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italy.

From the 1957 musical to the film

The film should faithfully follow the theatrical musical launched in 1957 to Broadway (with booklet by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, texts by Stephen Sondheim and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins) and known internationally thanks to the first version for the big screen signed by Robert Wise (1961, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director). It is the story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. A modern Romeo and Juliet, a timeless story even more fascinating because it is set in the Big Apple.

The cast chosen by Steven Spielberg

The West Side Story by Steven Spielberg arrives 60 years after the previous version and are part of the cast Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andre’s Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke). In the cast there is also Rita Moreno already in the 1961 film. There is no doubt that West Side Story is among the most anticipated films of 2021.