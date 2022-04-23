Entertainment

Steven Spielberg revealed that ET was based on a sad moment in his life

One of the iconic films of the 80’s was undoubtedly ET the alien, directed by steven spielberg and starring a little Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas. While the story caused a stir, there is a sad undertone to some of the plot.

During the day of opening of the TCM Classic Movies Film Festivalthe filmmaker revealed how his parents’ divorce made him think about the final scene of his film, one of the most successful in film history.

