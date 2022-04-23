Steven Spielberg revealed that ET was based on a sad moment in his life

One of the iconic films of the 80’s was undoubtedly ET the alien, directed by steven spielberg and starring a little Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas. While the story caused a stir, there is a sad undertone to some of the plot.

During the day of opening of the TCM Classic Movies Film Festivalthe filmmaker revealed how his parents’ divorce made him think about the final scene of his film, one of the most successful in film history.

“What if I turn my story about divorce into a story about children?a family, trying to meet the great need and creating such responsibility? A divorce generates a great responsibility, especially if you have siblings, we all take care of ourselves. What if Elliot, or the boy (he had yet to dream of his name) needed, for the first time in his life, to become responsible for a way of life to fill the void in his heart? he explained her at the time.

Behind the film, several secrets are hidden that transformed it into an incomparable film. One of them, the one that ET was going to be a horror story, however Spielberg transformed it into a more friendly and even tender story.

“I had been working on an actual script about my parents’ separation and divorce and had been working on ideas about that and what it did to me and my sisters.”sentenced.