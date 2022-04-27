Steven Spielberg Shares Why He Cast Drew Barrymore On ‘ET’, ‘She Took Over The Reunion By Storm’

Many people are surprised to discover that Steven Spielberg’s young woman Eastern Time is played by 6-year-old Drew Barrymore. Barrymore achieved her success through her performances as a child actress and that can be attributed to director Spielberg who cast her in Eastern Time. Spielberg recently shared a story from his casting meeting that shows how he had star potential, even at such a young age.

Drew Barrymore comes from a family of Hollywood actors

Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Even before appearing in Eastern TimeBarrymore had acting talent in her veins. The Shout The actor is the daughter of actors John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore. John appeared in many movies in the 1950s, including the sunsets, lonely highY the big night.

Drew’s lineage goes further by showing that his grandparents and even his great-grandparents were actors or entertainers of some kind. Drew even has a connection to Spielberg, who is his godfather. She could blame nepotism, but Ella Drew has proven herself to be a talented actress who deserves the success she has achieved in her career.

Steven Spielberg Explains His Decision To Cast Drew Barrymore In ‘ET’

Steven Spielberg tells TCM festival audience how ‘ET’ was the divorce movie that made him a dad https://t.co/lQZO9Mv9pu — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2022

In Eastern TimeBarrymore played Gertie, the youngest daughter of the Taylor family. She can recognize her as the character who screams when she meets ET followed by an equally scared response from the alien. Working with child actors can be a difficult task for directors, and Spielberg wanted to make sure he cast the right ones.

In an interview at a 40th anniversary screening of Eastern Time At the TCM Classic Film Festival shared by Variety, Steven Spielberg shared the story behind the casting meeting with young Barrymore. The West Side Story The director was impressed by how authoritative she was, especially at such a young age.

“When Drew walked into my office, he took over the meeting,” Spielberg told host Ben Mankiewicz. “She broke into my office citadel… I said, ‘Do you like acting? She said: ‘I’m not an actor. I have a punk-rock band. And she started talking to me about this punk-rock band that she had already formed, and that was going to give concerts. I believed him, he has such an inner life. After a while I realized that she didn’t really have a punk-rock band, but if I could believe that she did, then I would believe that this little mechanical creature was an actual alien, and she was in my movie that day.”

Steven Spielberg helped launch Drew Barrymore’s career with ‘ET’

As Eastern Time, Barrymore has found tremendous success across a wide range of genres. Possibly her most successful films are her romantic comedies which include fever tone, He do not like you to muchand three with Adam Sandler (50 first dates, the wedding singer, Mixed). She also immersed herself in Spielberg’s work with her directorial debut, beat it.

Now, Barrymore finds himself hosting a daytime talk show on The Drew Barrymore Show. The show has strong ratings and features entertaining segments with a great guest list. The daytime show is currently airing on CBS.

