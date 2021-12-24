News

Steven Spielberg talks about his disability, “it has haunted me all these years”

Steven Spielberg, director, screenwriter and producer born in 1946 is one of the most loved and popular authors of his generation, as are some of his films, which have entered the collective imagination and which have moved, moved and impressed more than a generation. Winner of 4 Academy Awards and 3 Golden Globes and director of films such as The shark, Close encounters of the third kind, ET the extraterrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List – Schindler’s List, Save Private Ryan, Try to catch me, Munich and many others, Steven Spielberg, during an interview, confessed how his film activity has also been a way to escape a learning problem that he has not been aware of for many years.

Steven Spielberg and the battle against dyslexia

Spielberg’s passion for cinema from the age of 7 officially began after watching the film The greatest show in the world, which led him, as a child, to shoot amateur shorts where the protagonists were his family or his schoolmates. Steven Spielberg’s difficult childhood and adolescence were never a secret and cinema was, in some ways, a lifeline for him. The great director, during the interview, admitted that he had waged a long battle against dyslexia, which greatly influenced his life at school, where his peers and classmates made fun of him. In the 1950s, dyslexia and awareness of this problem were still little known: neither he nor Spielberg’s parents could explain the difficulty, for example, in reading. “I was two years behind my class. I was embarrassed to stand up and read in front of everyone“, Declared the director. “The films helped me, they saved me from shame… and I think making them was my escape“. The very young Steven Spielberg at the time also formed, with other children, a small group of friends, all united by being victims of bullying. They were called Goon Squad and the director said that gang of “misfits”, as they were considered and called in middle school, was the first source of inspiration for the film. The Goonies.

