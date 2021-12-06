Steven Spielberg: The Fablemans, a film inspired by his life, now has a release date

The Fablemans movie, inspired by the life of director Steven Spielberg, now has a release date on American screens.

The film inspired by the life of Steven Spielberg now has a title it’s a exit date: Wednesday, November 23, on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, The Fablemans will debut in US theaters.

The feature will then clash with a Disney animated project and Creed III, the third Rocky spinoff film starring Michael B. Jordan.

The Fabelmans will star Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle.

Steven Spielberg will direct and co-writer with Tony Kushner, as well as join the production team alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Dano will play a character inspired by the director’s father, while Williams the one based on Spielberg’s mother and Rogen got the part created with his uncle in mind.

Steven Spielberg recently returned to directing with the musical West Side Story. The remake has already been well received and received accolades such as Rachel Zegler who was named Best Actress by the National Board of Review, while cinematographer Janusz Kaminski was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle.