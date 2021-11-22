News

Steven Spielberg, the mega yacht Seven Seas still for sale

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman25 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read



Steven Spielberg, the mega yacht Seven Seas still for sale | WeWealth




















Teresa Scarale

The director’s spectacular super yacht has not yet found a buyer. The price? About $ 160 million, that’s why

It is called Seven Seas, and the name – in honor of the number of the owner’s children – gives back its significance. It is director Steven Spielberg’s mega yacht, on sale for approximately $ 160 million through yacht broker Merle Wood & Associates.

Built by the Dutch Oceanco and completed in 2010, the Seven Seas measures 86 meters long and 14 high, holds 170,000 liters of drinking water and is capable of plowing the Atlantic Ocean thanks to a capacity of 291,000 liters of fuel.

Steven Spielberg, the mega yacht Seven Seas

It can accommodate 12 passengers plus 26 crew members. The finishing of the rooms, designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and Molly Isaksen, can be seen in the photos.

Steven Spielberg, the mega yacht Seven Seas

The main hall is decorated with woods such as rosewood and walnut, the rooms are very bright thanks to the numerous portholes and windows. Many libraries, four decks.

Guests’ comfort is also ensured thanks to 17 large screens, swimming pool, gym, whirlpool, sauna, massage room, bar. The cruising speed is 16 knots, with a maximum reachable of 19.5 knots.

Steven Spielberg, the mega yacht Seven Seas

The editors recommend other articles



Cookies help improve the experience on the site.
By using our site, you accept the conditions.





Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman25 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin’s highly anticipated ‘FOMO rally’ could push the price to $ 200,000

October 1, 2021

Bitcoin is also money- Corriere.it

October 9, 2021

What is Sweet Tooth, the Netflix series produced by Robert Downey Jr.

September 23, 2021

why review the movie with Jack Nicholson

September 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button