Steven Spielberg, the mega yacht Seven Seas still for sale

It is called Seven Seas, and the name – in honor of the number of the owner’s children – gives back its significance. It is director Steven Spielberg’s mega yacht, on sale for approximately $ 160 million through yacht broker Merle Wood & Associates.

Built by the Dutch Oceanco and completed in 2010, the Seven Seas measures 86 meters long and 14 high, holds 170,000 liters of drinking water and is capable of plowing the Atlantic Ocean thanks to a capacity of 291,000 liters of fuel.

It can accommodate 12 passengers plus 26 crew members. The finishing of the rooms, designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and Molly Isaksen, can be seen in the photos.

The main hall is decorated with woods such as rosewood and walnut, the rooms are very bright thanks to the numerous portholes and windows. Many libraries, four decks.

Guests’ comfort is also ensured thanks to 17 large screens, swimming pool, gym, whirlpool, sauna, massage room, bar. The cruising speed is 16 knots, with a maximum reachable of 19.5 knots.